Advertisement

West Virginia inmate admits to trying to obtain unemployment benefits

Unemployment fraud
Unemployment fraud(AP/KOLO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - Sedequa M. Graham, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton was sentenced on Tuesday to an additional six months of incarceration after admitting to attempting mail fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Graham, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Attempting Mail Fraud.” Graham admitted to obtaining names, birth dates, and social security numbers of others without their knowledge. She then attempted to send that information through the postal service to obtain unemployment benefits. The crime occurred in August and September 2020 in Preston County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Linda Vanscoy, 50, has admitted to stealing money from the city of Annoore multiple times...
Former city clerk admits to embezzling over $145,000
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
The first round of 2020 U.S. Census data is in, and as expected, West Virginia has lost more...
What West Virginia’s population loss means for the state’s future

Latest News

Millions of Americans choosing to skip second COVID-19 vaccine, local doctor weighs in
Millions of Americans choosing to skip second COVID-19 vaccine, local doctor weighs in
Millions of Americans choosing to skip second COVID-19 vaccine, local doctor weighs in
Millions of Americans choosing to skip second COVID-19 vaccine, local doctor weighs in
Westover Person of Interest
Westover Police asking for public’s help identifying person
Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison
Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison
Westover Police asking for public’s help identifying person
Westover Police asking for public’s help identifying person