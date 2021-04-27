West Virginia inmate admits to trying to obtain unemployment benefits

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - Sedequa M. Graham, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton was sentenced on Tuesday to an additional six months of incarceration after admitting to attempting mail fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Graham, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Attempting Mail Fraud.” Graham admitted to obtaining names, birth dates, and social security numbers of others without their knowledge. She then attempted to send that information through the postal service to obtain unemployment benefits. The crime occurred in August and September 2020 in Preston County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.