WVU Staff and Students meet to discuss Mental Health on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mental Health had become a focus for staff and students at West Virginia University after a sudden death on campus.

WVU students raised their concerns about how the universitycurrently handled Mental Health.

The Student Government Association held a Mental Health Town Hall on Zoom for students and staff to discuss the topic.

Before the meeting Dean of Students, Corey Farris shared he was aware of complaints that have surgaced regarding Mental Health on campus.

“We heard our students loud and clear. I’ve seen some of those posts too and hearing them. One of the things we’ll work to do is to get better,” Farris said.

The first hour of the meeting was for students to communicate their thoughts and changes that they wanted to see.

Many students shared that they were not comfortable with the care that is currently being provided by the Carruth Center on campus.

Student, Emma Adams talked about a petition on social media asking for help in addressing these concerns.

“We can make changes to the Carruth Center to better serve students more students will be supported,” she quoted from the petition.

In the second hour of the meeting, adminstrators spoke on the topic.

President Gordan Gee said, the university was working on a new program called, Healthy Minds, The program would provide more psychiatric care for students on campus.

Many students commented on the adminstrative Zoom meeting and said, they still felt a lot of their questions were not answered.

