WVU’s Stills set to become first player from Fairmont to be selected in modern draft era

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont’s Darius Stills has taken the road less traveled by to the NFL.

The Fairmont Senior High School product was a 3-star recruit when he arrived at West Virginia in 2017. His 4-star younger brother, Dante, arrived a year later.

“A lot of people told me I couldn’t go to the Division I level because of my size and speed but I knew what type of football player I could be, so I just believed in myself,” Stills said. “I just stayed the course.”

That course led him to a consensus All-American nod & Big 12 defensive lineman of the year award in his senior season & two first team all-Big 12 selections, just to name a few.

He registered 10.5 sacks and 21 tackles for the loss in his junior and senior campaign, going from a cliff note to a highlight on defensive scouting reports through out the Big 12.

Draft Week 🤩 — Darius Stills (@DariusStills56) April 26, 2021

When Stills hears his name called this weekend, he will become the first Fairmont born player to be drafted in the modern draft era. The last was LB Tony Adamle, who was a 12th round selection by the Chicago Bears in 1947.

“Having a whole community behind me makes me very happy. I just know when I come back here its nothing but love. I would treat someone in my position the same way,” he said.

The 2021 NFL draft begins with round 1 on Thursday, followed by rounds 2-3 on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. & rounds 4-7 on Saturday starting at noon.

SURPRISE ON 12TH STREET🥳

Before the NFL draft begins on Thursday, @LoopParkLoonies & @WVUfootball’s own @DariusStills56 paid a visit to his old stomping grounds 🤗 tonight on @WDTV5News 🏈 pic.twitter.com/pQRPSw4ZSg — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.