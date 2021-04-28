Advertisement

Amazon offers in-garage deliveries for Prime members

The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery...
The online retailer says people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.(Source: Amazon/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - Amazon is expanding its home deliveries straight into your garage.

The online retailer said people can choose to allow delivery people to leave their grocery orders and deliveries inside of their garages.

The free service is available just to Prime members in more than 5,000 cities.

For this to work, you must have a Wi-Fi-enabled or smart garage door opener.

You would make your Amazon order and select “In-Garage Delivery” at checkout.

The driver then uses a handheld Amazon scanner to open your garage door on delivery day.

Amazon said the driver will only be able to access the garage door one time.

Customers are notified about the delivery in real time.

