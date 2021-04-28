Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | April 28th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures will reach 80° once again, despite some cloud cover building through the day. We expect storms to begin in the late afternoon, so make sure to stay safe and head indoors if you hear any thunder or see any lightning. Rain continues throughout the night and into Thursday, when our temperatures fall back down to the 70s. We have a chance again for some afternoon and evening storms on Thursday, and we will see rain sprinkles throughout the day. A cold front then moves in around 7 on Friday morning, so that our daytime highs only reach the upper 50s. We’ll continue to see some rain through the day, with some strong wind gusts in the afternoon. The sprinkles taper off headed into the evening, and we are set up for a beautiful weekend. We reach the upper 60s on Saturday under plenty of sunshine, and the sun helps our temperatures rise back into the 70s on Sunday. The beginning of next week looks promising as well, with highs in the mid-70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Be sure to grab an umbrella if you’re headed out in the afternoon and stay safe!

Today: A nice morning, with storms in the afternoon. High: 81.

Tonight: A warmer night! Low: 63.

Thursday: Rain through the day. High: 71.

Friday: Morning rain, clearing in the afternoon. High: 62.

