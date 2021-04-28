Billy Lee Toothman, 66, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 14, 1955, in Fairmont; the son of Violet “Vi” (Brady) Toothman of Fairmont and the late William A. Toothman. Billy worked for Ridge Runner and was a welder by trade. He attended Victory Baptist Church and the Fairmont Flyers. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his mother, Billy is survived by his son, Nicholas Toothman and his wife, Jillian of Elkins; his daughter, Grace Toothman of Fairmont; his brother, Darrell D. Toothman and his wife, Kathy of Fairmont; his sisters, Pam VanGilder and her husband, Gene of Fairmont and Joy Helms and her husband, Larry of Fairmont; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his family at Ridge Runner. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Victory Baptist Church, 1875 Morgantown Ave. Fairmont from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.