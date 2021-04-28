Bridgeport PD providing emergency alert system for citizens choosing to sign up

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department and the City of Bridgeport are providing emergency alerts to those who choose to sign up.

The Smart911 alerts are meant to keep citizens informed in emergency situations. Smart911 also allows first responders a quicker response time to an emergency situation and the ability for responders to provide the best assistance possible.

Please follow the link provided below to sign up for emergency alerts provided by Bridgeport Police Department and the City of Bridgeport to keep you informed in emergency situations. Smart911 also allows first responders a quicker response time to your location and the ability for responders to provide the best assistance possible.

Click this link to sign up for the emergency alerts.

