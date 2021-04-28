Clarksburg man allegedly strangles woman while making threats to kill her

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged with strangulation after an alleged domestic dispute.

On February 21, Deputy C.H. Barnett with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home on Isaac Creek Road in Clarksburg for a domestic in progress. The deputy says he immediately saw that the victim’s left eye had severe bruising and was almost completely swollen shut and she also had visible injuries to the front and side of her neck, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was at Farren Nelson Dennison II’s house when he allegedly saw something on her phone that he was not happy with, the victim told the deputy. Dennison, 42, became irate and “struck [the victim] multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist,” the complaint reads. He then allegedly began to choke her while making threats to kill her. The victim told the deputy that she couldn’t breath and everything started to go black. Then, another woman who was also at the home called for Dennison, and that is when he allegedly stopped choking the victim. Officials say Dennison fled the scene when 911 was called.

Dennison has been charged with strangulation.

