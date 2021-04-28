East Fairmont’s Boyers becomes first 4-time state wrestling champ in school history

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont senior wrestler Blake Boyers made school history last week in Huntington.

Boyers became the first four-time state wrestling champion in school history, downing Point Pleasant’s Mackandle Freeman, 3-0.

He won each at a different weight class, capturing the title at 106 as a freshman, 113 as a sophomore, 126 as a junior & 138 as a senior.

His father, Adam, is a longtime coach for EFHS & wrestled at WVU.

Boyers says he intends to wrestle in college & is currently weighing his options.

THATS 4️⃣!!! 🐝 @EFBeePride’s @BlakeBoyers wins his 4th state title in his 4th different weight class! This time at 138 3-0. Legend. pic.twitter.com/OrOKR5HnOF — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.