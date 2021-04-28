East Fairmont’s Boyers becomes first 4-time state wrestling champ in school history
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont senior wrestler Blake Boyers made school history last week in Huntington.
Boyers became the first four-time state wrestling champion in school history, downing Point Pleasant’s Mackandle Freeman, 3-0.
He won each at a different weight class, capturing the title at 106 as a freshman, 113 as a sophomore, 126 as a junior & 138 as a senior.
His father, Adam, is a longtime coach for EFHS & wrestled at WVU.
Boyers says he intends to wrestle in college & is currently weighing his options.
