Advertisement

Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a man shot to death last month by Chicago police have viewed video of the shooting.

Attorney Todd Pugh said Tuesday the video of the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family with more questions than answers.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene.

The shooting of Alvarez has garnered little attention.

Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death in the Little Village neighborhood by a police officer, also during a foot chase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Carla Shreve
Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement
The first round of 2020 U.S. Census data is in, and as expected, West Virginia has lost more...
What West Virginia’s population loss means for the state’s future
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a news conference on...
Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris attends a virtual roundtable on migration on Monday.
Harris takes on ‘hard work’ in 100 days as vice president
A 2016 North Carolina law says "recordings made by law enforcement agencies are not public...
Court considers releasing body cam footage of Andrew Brown shooting