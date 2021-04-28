Feisty Defense Leads No. 2 North Marion by No. 7 Hampshire in State Tournament First Round, 80-47

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 2 North Marion forced 30 turnovers and rolled past No. 7 Hampshire in the first round of the Class AAA State Tournament, 80-47.

Karlie Denham scored a game-high 29 points and had seven assists for the Huskies. Olivia Toland netted 16 points and made 7 of 10 field goals. Emma Freels chipped in 12 points.

Ellen Keaton paced Hampshire with a double-double logging 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Trojans end the season 11-5 overall.

NMHS remains undefeated and improves to 14-0 on the season. The Huskies advance to the Class AAA Semifinals and will face No. 3 Nitro Friday morning at 11:15 a.m. The Wildcats defeated sixth-seeded Midland Trail in the first round, 63-28.

