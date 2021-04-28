Flying Eagles comeback to claim Region II title over Grafton, 84-66
RCB is heading to the AAA state tournament as the No. 1 seed
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton held a 4 point lead at the break but Byrd used a 30-14 third quarter to take control & claim the AAA Region II title, 84-66.
Gavin Kennedy & Jeremiah King each had 23 points for RCB & Bryson Lucas added 14.
Tanner Moats and Blake Moore each had 14 for the Bearcats.
The Flying Eagles claim the No. 1 seed in the AAA state tournament and will play No. 8 Hampshire to begin play next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
