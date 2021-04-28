James F. Tucker, Sr., 75, of Swisher Hill, went to be with the Lord on, Monday, April 27, 2021 at his residence following a seven-year battle with cancer. He was born in Shinnston, April 27, 1946, a son of the late Harold James and Madeline Deloris Robinson Tucker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Diane Satterfield Tucker on May 3, 2020. Surviving are three sons, James Tucker, Jr. and his wife Tammy, Shinnston, Donald Satterfield, Fairmont, David Satterfield and his wife Dolly, Goose Creek, SC; two daughters, Wendy Jean Tucker Leverton, Shinnston, Deanna Yanero and her husband Jeff, Kings Mountain, NC; one grandson, Jonathan James Lamar; seven granddaughters: Stacia White, Megan Martin, Whitney Castellano, Isabella Johnson, Tori Hall, Ashley Alicea, Amber Satterfield; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters: India Tucker Bates Waddy, Shinnston, Ruzella Douglas, Clarksburg; one brother, Lee Jr. Tucker, Fairmont; his former wife and mother of his children, Norma Feathers Tucker, Shinnston; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Tucker was a Vietnam Veteran having served with the United States Marines. He worked as a coal miner who had been employed at Williams Mines and Robinson Run Mines from which he retired. Jim was a member of the UMWA, the American Legion, and a former member of the Worthington Fire Department. He enjoyed racing cars at Brennan’s Race Track in his younger days, hunting and fishing. He loved his dog and cat. Jim was surrounded by his family that he loved at the time of his passing. They sang “Happy Birthday” to him at midnight and at 3:00am he went on to his next journey as they held his hand. He will be missed by many. The family will receive friends at the Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St., Shinnston, from 2-8pm, Sunday where funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, May 3, with Pastor Robert Tennant officiating. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery in Pruntytown where full military rites will be accorded. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tucker family.

