Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!! We are seeing that change happening from the drier, hotter conditions we had the last couple of days to now with more humidity and clouds rolling in. Showers are on the way and expect to start seeing them in our area later today. Off and on showers will continue through tomorrow also with some of those showers stronger or even developing into thunderstorms. Thursday afternoon looks particularly interesting as a line of storms could move through our area bringing strong, gusty winds and larger hail. In these springtime scenarios, we can’t rule out the potential of a tornado or two as well. After the associated front moves through, intermittent showers will continue into Friday morning. Temperatures though on Friday will be only into the mid to upper 50′s. But the day will eventually dry out and the sun will break through. The weekend is looking great with plenty of sun and rising temperatures through Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers: Low: 64

Thursday: Showers and storms: High 74

Friday: Morning showers, then breaking clouds: High 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 65

