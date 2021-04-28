Kyle Scott Gilles, 24, of Webster Springs passed away on April 22, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. Born on February 14, 1997 in Summersville, Kyle was the son of Jimmy Keith Gilles and Sheila Gail (Brady) Thomack. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bob and Barbara Brady, and Bobby Gilles; and his uncle, Robbie Brady. A 2015 graduate of Webster County High School, you could find Kyle on the football field, doing what he loved. He also enjoyed shooting pool and being with his friends. He was a nature lover and would have preferred to be outdoors. Above all, he had a fierce love for his family, especially his children. Left to cherish his memory are his mother and her husband, Sheila and Chris Thomack; his father and his wife, Jimmy Gilles and Vickie Green; children: Kaylea Grace Gilles and Ryder Scott Gilles; brother and his wife: Ryan and Nada Gilles; step-brothers: Darrell, Carl, and Timothy Thomack; grandmother and her husband: Lena Cutlip and Eldridge Griffith; nephews: Brayden, Walker, and Kaden Gilles, mother of his children and her son: Ashlea Mathes and Colden Tyree; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Kyle’s life will be held 7:00 pm, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Michael Cool officiating. Friends may join the family two hours prior to the funeral hour for visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gilles/Thomack families.

