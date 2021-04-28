Advertisement

Legionella bacteria found in 2 sinks at WVa hospital


By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Bacteria that causes the severe form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease was detected Tuesday in an administrative building at a state-run hospital, West Virginia health officials said.

Legionella bacteria was found in water from two sinks during routine testing at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington, the Department of Health and Human Resources said in a statement.

The sinks are in a CEO restroom and a former Human Resources break room in a basement. No buildings where patients are located have been affected, the statement said. About 30 employees will be moved from the administration building to work elsewhere.

The water in the administration building has been turned off. The hospital has started the process of installing a new industrial hot water tank and plans to have the entire building tested by early next week, DHHR spokeswoman Allison Adler said.

Appropriate federal and state agencies have been notified.

Legionnaire’s disease can be dangerous to people with lung or immune system problems. It is spread by inhaling droplets from contaminated water sources. The disease can be treated with antibiotics.

