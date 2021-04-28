Advertisement

Local law enforcement agency is bringing Alice training to the community

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is bringing Alice training to the community.

This announcement comes after several mass shootings across the country.

Alice training is designed to teach people strategies to increase the chance of survival during a violent event. The two-day certification course training will be held at the Troop Medical Clinic in Kingwood on Aug. 17.

National Trainer Chad Cunningham says the skills from this program will help prevent unexpected tragedies. “We’ve had these types of events at grocery stores, we’ve had them at places of worship, we’ve had them at our places of business, we’ve had them at our schools, we’ve had them at higher education so when we really look at our environment, these situations have happened everywhere we go in life.”

Schools and businesses can register for the training online here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Carla Shreve
Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison
Sara Elizabeth Barker
Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash
Senior battles tumor
Doddridge County High School senior battles brain tumor
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement

Latest News

Mylan Plant employee
Mylan Plant Employee
Pet Helpers: Haley
Pet Helpers: Haley
Pet Helpers: Haley
Pet Helpers: Haley
Bridgeport PD providing emergency alert system for citizens choosing to sign up
Bridgeport PD providing emergency alert system for citizens choosing to sign up
Man charged with unlawful assault in Clarksburg street fight
Man charged with unlawful assault in Clarksburg street fight