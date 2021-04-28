Local law enforcement agency is bringing Alice training to the community

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is bringing Alice training to the community.

This announcement comes after several mass shootings across the country.

Alice training is designed to teach people strategies to increase the chance of survival during a violent event. The two-day certification course training will be held at the Troop Medical Clinic in Kingwood on Aug. 17.

National Trainer Chad Cunningham says the skills from this program will help prevent unexpected tragedies. “We’ve had these types of events at grocery stores, we’ve had them at places of worship, we’ve had them at our places of business, we’ve had them at our schools, we’ve had them at higher education so when we really look at our environment, these situations have happened everywhere we go in life.”

Schools and businesses can register for the training online here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.