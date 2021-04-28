Man charged with unlawful assault in Clarksburg street fight

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged with unlawful assault after allegedly punching a man, causing multiple injuries during a street fight in Clarksburg.

On April 11, just before 1 am, Andrew J. Merrifield and three other people were outside in the street on George Avenue.

There was an altercation between the individuals and Merrifield, 27, allegedly punched one of them, at least once, in the face. The punch left the victim unconscious, causing him to fall and hit the back of his head on the pavement, according to the criminal complaint. The victim was transported to United Hospital Center and later to Ruby Memorial Hospital for his injuries, officials say.

The victim sustained facial fractures in his nasal area, a skull fracture on the backside of his head and brain bleeds, the complaint reads. Police say the victim has no recollection of the incident.

During an interview with police, Merrifield allegedly admitted to punching the victim once in the left jaw area with his right hand. However, police say that information does not match where the victim’s facial fractures are located. Merrifield claims he hit the victim in self-defense, officials say.

Merrifield has been charged with unlawful assault.

