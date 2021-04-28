Morgantown votes in wave of new councilmembers, shortens term length
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Clerk Christina Wade read the results of the 2021 Municipal Election just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday Night.
Results are as follows:
- FIRST WARD
- Patrick Hathaway: 900
- Seth Collins: 369
- SECOND WARD
- Bill Kawecki: 1,031
- THIRD WARD
- Ixya Vega: 512
- Paul Liller: 400
- FOURTH WARD
- Jenny Selin: 1,043
- FIFTH WARD
- Danielle Trumble: 754
- Tony Setley: 366
- Marly Yngiues: 312
- SIXTH WARD
- David Harshbarger: 975
- Jay Redmond: 386
- SEVENTH WARD
- Brian Burcher: 804
- Ben Mayle: 606
- REFERENDUM: Term Lengths
- Yes: 945
- No: 495
Bill Kawecki, Jenny Selin and Dave Harshbarger will retain their seats for another term. That term will be shortened down to two years after the referendum passed in a 945-to-495 vote.
The election results will be canvassed Monday at 10 a.m.
