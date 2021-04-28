Morgantown votes in wave of new councilmembers, shortens term length

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Clerk Christina Wade read the results of the 2021 Municipal Election just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday Night.

Results are as follows:

FIRST WARD Patrick Hathaway: 900 Seth Collins: 369

SECOND WARD Bill Kawecki: 1,031

THIRD WARD Ixya Vega: 512 Paul Liller: 400

FOURTH WARD Jenny Selin: 1,043

FIFTH WARD Danielle Trumble: 754 Tony Setley: 366 Marly Yngiues: 312

SIXTH WARD David Harshbarger: 975 Jay Redmond: 386

SEVENTH WARD Brian Burcher: 804 Ben Mayle: 606

REFERENDUM: Term Lengths Yes: 945 No: 495



Bill Kawecki, Jenny Selin and Dave Harshbarger will retain their seats for another term. That term will be shortened down to two years after the referendum passed in a 945-to-495 vote.

The election results will be canvassed Monday at 10 a.m.

