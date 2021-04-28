Advertisement

Morgantown votes in wave of new councilmembers, shortens term length

(Joe Buchanan | WDTV)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Clerk Christina Wade read the results of the 2021 Municipal Election just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday Night.

Results are as follows:

  • FIRST WARD
    • Patrick Hathaway: 900
    • Seth Collins: 369
  • SECOND WARD
    • Bill Kawecki: 1,031
  • THIRD WARD
    • Ixya Vega: 512
    • Paul Liller: 400
  • FOURTH WARD
    • Jenny Selin: 1,043
  • FIFTH WARD
    • Danielle Trumble: 754
    • Tony Setley: 366
    • Marly Yngiues: 312
  • SIXTH WARD
    • David Harshbarger: 975
    • Jay Redmond: 386
  • SEVENTH WARD
    • Brian Burcher: 804
    • Ben Mayle: 606
  • REFERENDUM: Term Lengths
    • Yes: 945
    • No: 495

Bill Kawecki, Jenny Selin and Dave Harshbarger will retain their seats for another term. That term will be shortened down to two years after the referendum passed in a 945-to-495 vote.

The election results will be canvassed Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Linda Vanscoy, 50, has admitted to stealing money from the city of Annoore multiple times...
Former city clerk admits to embezzling over $145,000
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
Deceased dog found on side of Route 50 East
The first round of 2020 U.S. Census data is in, and as expected, West Virginia has lost more...
What West Virginia’s population loss means for the state’s future

Latest News

Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12,000 for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community raises more than $12 thousand for victim of a house fire in Ritchie County
Community members react to new CDC guidance for mask wearing
Community members react to new CDC guidance for mask wearing
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 27, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Apr 27, 2021