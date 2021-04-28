Pet Helpers: Haley

Even in their golden years there are unfortunately still beautiful fur kids looking and waiting for their furever homes.

Beautiful Haley is one of those sweet precious older pups looking for a wonderful home to retire in. We have found out that she for sure needs a fenced in yard because she does have to pee frequently. And for 12 years old, this spunky lady is very strong, so she needs a home where you can open the door and she can go out and do her thing.

Haley is very laid back but she has her silly moments too. She gets along with the dogs in her foster home but she would probably be happiest as the Queen. She does love well behaved children but again would prefer a quiet home where they come visit but not stay.

Haley of course is spayed, up to date on shots, flea treated and microchipped. Haley weighs about 42lbs. If you are ready to commit to this absolutely wonderful girl please request an application here. Her adoption fee is only $75 and she is being fostered in Clarksburg WV.

