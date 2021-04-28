Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman, who police say is homeless, allegedly broke into a Clarksburg home and stole multiple guns, ammunition, and a whipped cream container with money in it.

On Tuesday, An officer with the Clarksburg Police Department was dispatched to a home for a reported burglary. While on scene, the officer observed a side window of the home had been broken out.

The victim stated he was missing two Ruger ACP 380 hand guns, a box of Blazer 380 ammunition, and a whipped cream container with just under $40 in it.

Video surveillance showed Sara Elizabeth Barker beating on the window and breaking into the home, according to the criminal complaint. While searching the area, police say they found Barker, 33, hiding behind a bush with the same whipped cream container containing the money that the victim reported missing.

Barker has been charged with burglary.

