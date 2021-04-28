Advertisement

Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash

Sara Elizabeth Barker
Sara Elizabeth Barker(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman, who police say is homeless, allegedly broke into a Clarksburg home and stole multiple guns, ammunition, and a whipped cream container with money in it.

On Tuesday, An officer with the Clarksburg Police Department was dispatched to a home for a reported burglary. While on scene, the officer observed a side window of the home had been broken out.

The victim stated he was missing two Ruger ACP 380 hand guns, a box of Blazer 380 ammunition, and a whipped cream container with just under $40 in it.

Video surveillance showed Sara Elizabeth Barker beating on the window and breaking into the home, according to the criminal complaint. While searching the area, police say they found Barker, 33, hiding behind a bush with the same whipped cream container containing the money that the victim reported missing.

Barker has been charged with burglary.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Carla Shreve
Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison
Senior battles tumor
Doddridge County High School senior battles brain tumor
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement
The first round of 2020 U.S. Census data is in, and as expected, West Virginia has lost more...
What West Virginia’s population loss means for the state’s future

Latest News

Legionella bacteria found in 2 sinks at WVa hospital
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 453 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Farren Nelson Dennison II
Clarksburg man allegedly strangles woman while making threats to kill her
Richard D. Craig (L) and Theresa Lee Martin (R)
Two people charged in alleged drive-by shooting in Marion County with two children present