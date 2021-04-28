Students stage protest over WVU’s response to mental health concerns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Over a dozen WVU students lined University Avenue Wednesday afternoon in a small protest spurred by the University’s response to mental health resource concerns that have been raised over the past two weeks.

“It just kind of feels like they are evading questions. There was a Zoom call where WVU higher-ups were talking on there. Everyone was typing in the chat asking about what they are going to do about mental health and they kept evading with ‘get your vaccine and wear a mask.’ Well, the mental health crisis is here. We are already striken by it. Yeah, we will wear our masks and get vaccinated. But what are we going to do about mental health and mental health services at WVU?” said Nicolette Rich, a Junior at WVU.

The topic of mental health has become a core issue in the University after 20-year-old Benjamin Pravecek died in mid-April. University administration have taken steps to address the issue, but students say not enough it being done. They say reform of the mental health clinic, the Carruth Center, needs to be a priority for the University.

“A lot of people feel that the Carruth Center does not adequately support them, even though that is essentially the main support system WVU is offering for students,” said Hunter Bennett, a Junior at WVU.

There is another protest scheduled for Friday. Bennett says the group that organized the protest is still working on laying out a detailed list of demands to bring forward to the University, but says protests like this are meant to spur the conversation among students and passers-by.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.