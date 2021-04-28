Tucker County outlasts Webster in opening round of state tournament, 50-38
Mountain Lions advance to play No. 1 Tug Valley on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County is moving on to the semifinals at the A state tournament.
The Mountain Lions, who are making their 17th trip to the state tournament, downed Webster County in round 1, 50-38.
Kadie Colebank had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Macy Helmick also had 16 with 6 boards. London Hood added 11.
Sydney Baird had a game-best 23 points for the Highlanders.
Tucker County moves on to face No. 1 Tug Valley on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.