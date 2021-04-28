Tucker County outlasts Webster in opening round of state tournament, 50-38

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County is moving on to the semifinals at the A state tournament.

The Mountain Lions, who are making their 17th trip to the state tournament, downed Webster County in round 1, 50-38.

Kadie Colebank had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Macy Helmick also had 16 with 6 boards. London Hood added 11.

Sydney Baird had a game-best 23 points for the Highlanders.

Tucker County moves on to face No. 1 Tug Valley on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

LET’S ROLL 🥁

First game for our area’s teams in the girls state basketball tournament. Class A up tonight. 🏀



No. 4️⃣ Tucker County (17th straight trip)



VS.



No. 5️⃣ Webster County (first appearance since 2004) @Webcohigh pic.twitter.com/SpIlPlxxyO — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.