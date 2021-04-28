Advertisement

Two people charged in alleged drive-by shooting in Marion County with two children present

Richard D. Craig (L) and Theresa Lee Martin (R)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged in an alleged drive-by shooting in Marion County with two children present.

On Monday, a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Whetstone Road for a report of shots fired. While on scene, the deputy spotted a silver Dodge Nitro drive past the house toward Mannington. While the car was passing, the deputy heard multiple gunshots being fired toward a house and saw two men hanging out of the car window, according to the criminal complaint.

After a small pursuit, the deputy says Richard D. Craig, 36, admitted to being involved and a part of the plan and fired shots toward the house. Theresa Lee Martin, 51, was the driver and admitted to being involved and part of the plan, but did not fire the weapon, the complaint says. Officials say there were also two children, an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, in the vehicle at the time of the alleged shooting.

The deputy says that nobody was home when the shots were fired.

Craig has been charged with wanton endangerment and conspiracy to commit a felony. Martin has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and conspiracy to commit a felony.

