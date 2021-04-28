“We need help”: Employees plead to local and state leaders to bring changes to Morgantown Plant that faces closure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 2000 employees that are associated with what was formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals, and is now Viatris, face the chance of losing their jobs by the end of July which is why, for solution, they are calling out to local and state officials for help.

“We’re a vital importance to our country, to our community, but yet we’re getting very little recognition and support of those around us who are able to make a plea for our case,” Joseph Gouzd, the president of United Steel Workers in Morgantown said.

Right now he works for Viatris, and with the company planning to take business overseas and thousands of people expected to lose their job by the end of July, he is hoping local and state leaders can help.

“The economic downturn to this could be a potential of 180 to 200 million dollars in North Central West Virginia. Not to mention, also the loss of families that may have to relocate and certainly won’t put as much money back into the economy,” Gouzd said.

Viatris released this statement to 5 News:

The phasing out of manufacturing operations in Morgantown as part of a previously-disclosed global restructuring initiative was a decision Viatris did not take lightly. We remain dedicated to treating those impacted fairly and with respect as we continue to work through this process. We have, and will continue to, work with Workforce West Virginia, while also offering career readiness programs to impacted employees.

5 News asked Governor Jim Justice if any plans were in place to help as well.

“We’re doing work to try to come up with a solution for all those folks but we’ve not come up with a solution, and what an unbelievable loss that it will become if we don’t come up with a resource,” Justice said.

Delegate Danielle Walker of Monongalia County said something needs to happen soon.

“We need more than just words; we need people to be putting in work at this time,” Walker said.

As for the Task force that was created to look into the matter, an official stated that they plan to bring forward suggestions and assistance to employees in two weeks, they also are still working on saving the building overall.

However, Gouzd said there’s still a lot on the line and more needs to happen quickly.

“We need help in Morgantown and we’re not afraid to ask for it,” he said.

