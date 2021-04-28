Advertisement

“We need help”: Employees plead to local and state leaders to bring changes to Morgantown Plant that faces closure

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 2000 employees that are associated with what was formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals, and is now Viatris, face the chance of losing their jobs by the end of July which is why, for solution, they are calling out to local and state officials for help.

“We’re a vital importance to our country, to our community, but yet we’re getting very little recognition and support of those around us who are able to make a plea for our case,” Joseph Gouzd, the president of United Steel Workers in Morgantown said.

Right now he works for Viatris, and with the company planning to take business overseas and thousands of people expected to lose their job by the end of July, he is hoping local and state leaders can help.

“The economic downturn to this could be a potential of 180 to 200 million dollars in North Central West Virginia. Not to mention, also the loss of families that may have to relocate and certainly won’t put as much money back into the economy,” Gouzd said.

Viatris released this statement to 5 News:

The phasing out of manufacturing operations in Morgantown as part of a previously-disclosed global restructuring initiative was a decision Viatris did not take lightly. We remain dedicated to treating those impacted fairly and with respect as we continue to work through this process. We have, and will continue to, work with Workforce West Virginia, while also offering career readiness programs to impacted employees.

5 News asked Governor Jim Justice if any plans were in place to help as well.

“We’re doing work to try to come up with a solution for all those folks but we’ve not come up with a solution, and what an unbelievable loss that it will become if we don’t come up with a resource,” Justice said.

Delegate Danielle Walker of Monongalia County said something needs to happen soon.

“We need more than just words; we need people to be putting in work at this time,” Walker said.

As for the Task force that was created to look into the matter, an official stated that they plan to bring forward suggestions and assistance to employees in two weeks, they also are still working on saving the building overall.

However, Gouzd said there’s still a lot on the line and more needs to happen quickly.

“We need help in Morgantown and we’re not afraid to ask for it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Carla Shreve
Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison
Sara Elizabeth Barker
Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash
Senior battles tumor
Doddridge County High School senior battles brain tumor
On Sunday, the victim told sheriff deputies that Dorsey made threats against her and her family
Sheriff Deputies: Woman claims she was kidnapped and kept in Monongalia basement

Latest News

Over a dozen students held signs calling for action on WVU's campus.
Students stage protest over WVU’s response to mental health concerns
Mylan Plant employee
Mylan Plant Employee
Pet Helpers: Haley
Pet Helpers: Haley
Pet Helpers: Haley
Pet Helpers: Haley