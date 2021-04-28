Advertisement

Wheeling Central edges Trinity in AAA Region I final, 46-41

Warriors end the year at 8-7
Trinity Wheeling(WDTV)
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity (8-7) battled until the final buzzer but Wheeling Central (11-2) proved to be too much as the Maroon Knights downed the Warriors, 46-41.

Freshman guard James Garbert led TCHS with 21 points and Gavin Jackson added 11.

Ryan Reasbeck had 19 for WCC & JC Maxwell added 13.

In the other Region I co-final, North Marion fell to Hampshire, 52-41

