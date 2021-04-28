Advertisement

WVU DL Pooler enters NCAA transfer portal

Third starting defender to leave this offseason

Pooler(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Mountaineer starting defensive player is on the move.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jeffrey Pooler announced on Twitter that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Pooler revealed back in January that he would use his extra year of eligibility with the Mountaineers.

He played in 38 games in his four seasons in Morgantown, registering over 50 tackles & 6.5 sacks.

Pooler joins CB Dreshun Miller (Auburn) & DB Tykee Smith (Georgia) who both transferred from WVU this spring.

