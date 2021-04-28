Advertisement

Young voter registration day: What local clerks want you to know

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday is Young Voter Registration Day and it marks the 50th anniversary of West Virginia’s ratification of the 26th amendment.

The amendment reduced the voting age from 21 to 18. Now, Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid is calling on young people to register. Kincaid is hoping to host voter registration drives at area schools before the primary in May of 2022. She says there are several options for young voters to register. “They can do it in person here in our office at the Marion County clerk’s office. People can actually request an application by mail, or they can visit the West Virginia secretary of state’s website, you just click the govotewv link and you can register at the DMV as well.”

The link to register can be found here.

