$200,000 cash bond set for Randolph County man charged with sexually assaulting young girl

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl on more than one occasion.

On March 26, a woman told Cpl. Kyle with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department that her 10-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by Clyde Huffman “approximately 3-4 years ago,” according to the criminal complaint. Huffman assaulted the victim on more than one occasion, the complaint states.

The alleged sexual assault(s) is believed to have happened at Huffman’s home while he was alone with the victim. During an interview with the Randolph County CAC, the victim said she believes she was in Kindergarten or first grade at the time of the alleged sexuall assault.

Huffman also threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about the assaults, officials say.

Huffman has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by parent, guardian, or custodian. His bond was set at $200,000 cash-only.

