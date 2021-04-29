Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 29th, 2021

Rainy day!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We rise up into the 70s in the afternoon, but we’ll see rain sprinkles as well as some pretty strong wind gusts throughout the day. Be extra safe if you’re driving, especially if it’s rainy and windy at the same time. Also make sure that you have your umbrella if you’re headed out today! Tomorrow morning, the rain sprinkles taper off during the day, and we could also see some strong wind gusts during the day once again. The rain drops our temperatures for Saturday, although we will stay dry. Highs will be around 60 degrees, but we should see some sunshine. On Sunday, temperatures rise back up to the mid-70s, but cloud cover increases throughout the day. By Monday, this cloud cover transitions into rain, and we have a strong chance for some afternoon thunderstorms on Monday. We will also continue to see rain through the day on Tuesday, as well as some gusty winds around 25 miles per hour both afternoons. However, highs will be in the low 70s both days, so at least we will be warm. Enjoy the showers!

Today: A rainy day with a chance for afternoon/evening storms. High: 73.

Tonight: Rain showers continue! Low: 51.

Friday: Morning rain, clearing in the afternoon. High: 59.

Saturday: A sunny but slightly chilly day. High: 65.

