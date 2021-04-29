Advertisement

April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall

By Sydney Hartman
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall was awarded April’s Jefferson Award by WDTv and Antero Resources. The Jefferson Award is a national non-profit organization that promotes volunteerism, activism, and public service efforts.

Stephanie was born and raised in West Virginia and goes above and beyond to serve her community every single day.

“It just means so much to me, it really does, especially coming from the people that nominated me. It’s just very endearing to me and I just really am just sincerely thankful for that,” Stephanie said after receiving her award.

Stephanie has been involved in numerous volunteer organizations and is a passionate child advocate who speaks candidly about her experiences as both an adoptive parent and an adoptee herself.

Stephanie and her husband Jason became foster parents to their daughter Sophia in 2016. They adopted Sophia through Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, which is the same agency where Stephanie’s parents adopted her in 1977. She now serves a board member for Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

“When we became foster parents and we went through them, of course that’s where I was going to go. And then they asked me to be on their board and that was just like a bucket list item for me,” Stephanie said. “To be able to give back to the very organization that watched out for me, when I couldn’t watch out for myself was just amazing.”

Stephanie embodies what it means to be a community advocate. Her values are rooted in public service and improving the lives of West Virginians in need.

