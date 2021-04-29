Betty Reed Nuzum Jenkins passed away surrounded by her family on April 28, 2021. She was born in Arden, WV to the late Harvey Reed and Rose Dove Proudfoot Reed. Betty would have been 100 years old on her birthday in September. She moved to Fairmont as a young teenager to babysit for the Haddix and Chevuront families, and met and married her late first husband, Sam Nuzum. Together they had four children, Ronald, David, Phyllis, and Linda. She was married to her second husband, Milford “Buck” Jenkins for over 30 years before his death in 1994. Betty loved to read before her eyesight got so bad, she was unable to read the print. She also loved playing cards, Yahtzee, going to yard sales and crafting. Betty is survived by her one son, Ronald Nuzum; her one daughter, Linda (Roger) Saurborn, with whom she lived with; five granddaughters, Ronda Hartzell, Rita Price, Crystal Riffle, Jill Spicer, and Melanie Brinkman; her one sister, Myrtle Campbell of Philippi; several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and both of her husbands, Betty was preceded in death by her one son, David Nuzum; her one daughter, Phyllis Ford; her grandsons, Davy Nuzum and Michael Nuzum; her son-in-law, James Ford; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Nuzum; one great grandson, Timmy Hartzell; her four brothers, James Reed, William Reed, Robert Reed, and Harvey Junior Reed. Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice, especially Dustin, Corrina, Angie, and Jenna; also, to her three granddaughters who assisted in her care the past several months, Crystal, Jill, and Melanie. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Nuzum Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.