Big second half guides Morgantown to Region I final over B-U, 83-58

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown led by just 1 at halftime but used a big third quarter to pull away from Buckhannon-Upshur & claim the AAAA Region I title, 83-58.

Brooks Gage had a team-best 21 points & Carson Poffenberger added 16. Alex Poland added 14.

Buckhannon-Upshur was led by a game-high 22 points from senior guard Ryan Hurst who also scored his 1,000 career point in the first quarter.

His brother Lamar Hurst added 16.

Morgantown is the No. 1 seed in AAAA and will play No. 8 Woodrow Wilson on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in round 1.

