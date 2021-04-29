Advertisement

City of Morgantown holds tri-annual emergency preparedness training

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown organized for their tri-annual emergency preparedness exercises.

The day of training kicked off at the Morgantown Municipal Airport just after noon on Thursday with airport responders, Morgantown firefighters, police and paramedics from across Monongalia County responding to a plane crash scenario. Police in tactical gear arrived late in the exercise, responding to a scenario in which an active shooter shot down a helicopter.

Volunteers laid across the field acting as victims of both scenarios. They were tended to by paramedics before being taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where medical staff are participating in their own emergency preparedness exercises.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Elizabeth Barker
Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash
Richard D. Craig (L) and Theresa Lee Martin (R)
Two people charged in alleged drive-by shooting in Marion County with two children present
Andrew J. Merrifield
Man charged with unlawful assault in Clarksburg street fight
Mylan Plant employee
“We need help”: Employees plead to local and state leaders to bring changes to Morgantown Plant that faces closure
Farren Nelson Dennison II
Clarksburg man allegedly strangles woman while making threats to kill her

Latest News

Former West Virginia officer charged with federal civil rights offense
Harrison County brush fire
Harrison County brush fire, Fire Department reminds public of burning laws
April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall
April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall
April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall
April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall