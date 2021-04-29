City of Morgantown holds tri-annual emergency preparedness training

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown organized for their tri-annual emergency preparedness exercises.

The day of training kicked off at the Morgantown Municipal Airport just after noon on Thursday with airport responders, Morgantown firefighters, police and paramedics from across Monongalia County responding to a plane crash scenario. Police in tactical gear arrived late in the exercise, responding to a scenario in which an active shooter shot down a helicopter.

Volunteers laid across the field acting as victims of both scenarios. They were tended to by paramedics before being taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital where medical staff are participating in their own emergency preparedness exercises.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.