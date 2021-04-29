Clay-Battelle, Tucker County & Webster County advance to A state tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three area teams are heading to the Class A state tournament.

Clay-Battelle downed Madonna 73-51 in the Region I final to advance to its first state tournament since 2014.

Tyler Consolidated fell to Cameron in the other Region I final, 59-44.

In Region II, Tucker County is off to states after a 53-36 victory over Tygarts Valley.

Webster County punched its ticket in a thrilling 82-81 victory over Greater Beckley Christian.

Gilmer County was forced to forfeit its Region IV championship game to Tug Valley due to COVID-19. The Titans season comes to an end at 11-8.

8th seed Tucker County will play No. 1 Man on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. No. 4 Webster County will face the 5th seeded Cee Bees in round 1 on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

