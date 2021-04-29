Advertisement

Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24, 2021.(Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say the driver of a van that crashed and burst into flames on a Georgia interstate has been arrested and charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle.

Six women riding inside were killed and 10 others also in the van were injured in the Saturday wreck outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said Thursday that investigators believe Monica Manire made a reckless lane change, which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side.

Many of the passengers were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Elizabeth Barker
Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash
Richard D. Craig (L) and Theresa Lee Martin (R)
Two people charged in alleged drive-by shooting in Marion County with two children present
Andrew J. Merrifield
Man charged with unlawful assault in Clarksburg street fight
Farren Nelson Dennison II
Clarksburg man allegedly strangles woman while making threats to kill her
Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Shamondrick Perry (Source: Richmond Police)
3 arrested, more suspects sought in shooting that left 3-month-old, mother dead in Virginia

Latest News

$200,000 cash bond set for Randolph County man charged with sexually assaulting young girl
Some analysts believe the popularity of the iPhone 12 could lead to the device’s biggest sales...
Apple profit soars in latest quarter on higher iPhone sales
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) talks about Biden's joint session speech.
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) recaps joint session speech
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
‘Incredibly tragic situation’: Two deputies killed in standoff in Watauga County, NC