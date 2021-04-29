Advertisement

Fairness West Virginia staff preparing lawsuit against state over transgender sports bill

House Bill 3293 passed the House in a 78-20 vote in March.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice signed a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in sports divisions outside of their birth gender Wednesday night.

The bill passed the house by a majority vote, but barely passed in a 18-15 vote in the Senate in early April.

Governor Justice, in a COVID-19 briefing said signing the bill was “the right thing to do.” But the Governor may have to answer for that decision in court.

“Unfortunately the very people the bill harms were entirely shut out from the legislative process,” said Andrew Schneider, Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia. “Not a single transgender person was permitted to testify before the legislature.”

Schneider says Fairness staff are working with the American Civil Liberties Union to prepare a lawsuit in response to the passage of this bill.

“We will not let this law stand. This law does incredible damage to our state,” Schneider said.

