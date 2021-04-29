Gilmer County High School closed amid Covid-19 spike

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County High School will be closed for the next two days per the recommendation of the Gilmer County Health Department.

The school will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a Covid-19 spike. According to a Facebook post by Gilmer County Emergency Management, the infection rate jumped from 3.65 up to 8.22 over the last four days.

Free testing will be available Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at Minne Hamilton in Glenville at the WACO Center on Mineral Road. Health officials say the testing is 100% free and no insurance is required. They also say the turnaround for results is 2-3 days.

School officials say Gilmer County Elementary will be open and operating as normal. They urge people to get tested.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.