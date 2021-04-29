Harrison County brush fire, Fire Department reminds public of burning laws

MARSHVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews fight Harrison County brush fire for approximately two hours.

At around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) was alerted for a reported brush fire on Grass Run Road in Marshville.

Crews arrived on scene to find a working fire quickly spreading along the hillside. Personnel used 200 feet of forestry hose and multiple hand tools to contain the blaze.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours. WV Department of Forestry also responded to the scene.

The RVFD reminds people that Spring fire season is from March 1 - May 31. Burning is prohibited during burning season from 7 am - 5 pm. If burning has occurred during permitted hours, (5 pm - 7 am), the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 am. Fines for forest fires due to negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with additional civil penalty of $200.

