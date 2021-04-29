Advertisement

Harrison County brush fire, Fire Department reminds public of burning laws

Harrison County brush fire
Harrison County brush fire
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews fight Harrison County brush fire for approximately two hours.

At around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) was alerted for a reported brush fire on Grass Run Road in Marshville.

Crews arrived on scene to find a working fire quickly spreading along the hillside. Personnel used 200 feet of forestry hose and multiple hand tools to contain the blaze.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours. WV Department of Forestry also responded to the scene.

The RVFD reminds people that Spring fire season is from March 1 - May 31. Burning is prohibited during burning season from 7 am - 5 pm. If burning has occurred during permitted hours, (5 pm - 7 am), the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 am. Fines for forest fires due to negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with additional civil penalty of $200.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Elizabeth Barker
Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash
Richard D. Craig (L) and Theresa Lee Martin (R)
Two people charged in alleged drive-by shooting in Marion County with two children present
Andrew J. Merrifield
Man charged with unlawful assault in Clarksburg street fight
Mylan Plant employee
“We need help”: Employees plead to local and state leaders to bring changes to Morgantown Plant that faces closure
Farren Nelson Dennison II
Clarksburg man allegedly strangles woman while making threats to kill her

Latest News

City of Morgantown holds tri-annual emergency preparedness training
Former West Virginia officer charged with federal civil rights offense
April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall
April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall
April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall
April Jefferson Award Winner: Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall