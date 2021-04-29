Health officials report 432 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 432 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 152,733.

A total of 707,329 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 576,679 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,674.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 69-year old male from Harrison County.

“Our sincere condolences are sent to this gentleman’s family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 7,153 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,395), Berkeley (12,016), Boone (1,944), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,156), Cabell (8,572), Calhoun (283), Clay (470), Doddridge (569), Fayette (3,348), Gilmer (762), Grant (1,255), Greenbrier (2,728), Hampshire (1,755), Hancock (2,742), Hardy (1,494), Harrison (5,546), Jackson (1,982), Jefferson (4,496), Kanawha (14,521), Lewis (1,151), Lincoln (1,434), Logan (3,013), Marion (4,293), Marshall (3,352), Mason (1,972), McDowell (1,535), Mercer (4,666), Mineral (2,812), Mingo (2,486), Monongalia (9,075), Monroe (1,105), Morgan (1,120), Nicholas (1,568), Ohio (4,117), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (854), Pocahontas (659), Preston (2,842), Putnam (4,962), Raleigh (6,529), Randolph (2,523), Ritchie (678), Roane (595), Summers (789), Taylor (1,207), Tucker (523), Tyler (681), Upshur (1,841), Wayne (2,981), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,270), Wirt (389), Wood (7,662), Wyoming (1,958).

