Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | April 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was very cloudy compared to yesterday, and tonight will also be much wetter. A cold front is stalling just to the north of us, and energy inside the front means we’ll see rain showers in the northern parts of NCWV tonight. Some of these showers might be heavy at times, so you’ll definitely want to keep that umbrella and to take it slow on those roads. Tomorrow afternoon, more rain comes into WV as the cold front moves into the Mountain State. We’ll see a few morning and afternoon showers first, then as the front lifts down in the evening, we’ll see an increased risk for severe weather. Thunderstorms within the cold front might produce heavy gusts and heavy rain, so parts of WV are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather tomorrow. Make sure to stay indoors if you hear thunder, stay safe on those roads, and have a plan in place in case something happens. The front then leaves Friday morning, after dumping about an inch of rain, and leaving cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. On the bright side, the weekend looks very nice, as high pressure allows for mostly clear skies on Saturday and warmer temperatures on Sunday. Next week, expect more rain showers and clouds.

Tonight: More rain showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, tonight. Most of the rain will be in Pennsylvania, but a few will wander into here. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: More rain showers are expected in the morning and afternoon, thanks to the cold front. As it moves down, lines of thunderstorms, which could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, are possible. Stay safe tomorrow. High: 74.

Friday: Expect much cooler temperatures compared to the start of this week. This is thanks to northwesterly winds, which might also bring a few isolated showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High: 60.

Saturday: The weekend starts out cool but sunny, with lows in the upper-30s. On the bright side, we warm up to the mild upper-50s, with lots of sunshine! High: 60.

