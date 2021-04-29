Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 29, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!!! A much-needed rainy day out there today. Many of us have seen off and on rain showers all day and that will continue. Our biggest concern in the next few hours is a line of thunderstorms coming towards us from the northwest, that not only could very heavy showers, but will likely bring very gusty winds as well. This line is not going to be very wide, so expect to see about 15-30 minutes of really active weather any time after 630pm. Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg are closer to 7 pm and Elkins will be closer to 730-800pm. Hail could also be seen and of course, with any severe weather like this, we never rule out the possibility of tornadoes, but I think for today, that risk is extremely low. That line of thunderstorms signals the cold front moving through. After the passage of the front, our winds will begin coming from the northwest and we’ll see a cooldown for Friday. Light showers could be possible for Friday, but they will be more intermittent. The weekend will begin chilly with most of us starting in the low to mid 30′s, but the plentiful sun will warm us into the 60′s. Sunday will be a cloudier day, but temperatures in the 70′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers: Low: 51

Friday: Mostly cloudy with possible intermitten showers: High 60

Saturday: Chilly start then sunny and warmer: High 66

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 79

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.