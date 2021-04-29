Advertisement

Lawmakers share thoughts after President Biden’s speech to Congress

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)(Melina Mara | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden delivered his first address to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday evening.

The president touted the already-passed American Rescue Plan and pushed his ‘infrastructure’ initiatives -- the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team caught up with lawmakers from around the country after the speech. To watch clips from their interviews, click on the video carousel above.

