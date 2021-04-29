Mary Elizabeth Lehosit Doyle, age 88, of Flemington departed this life Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Stonerise Nursing Home following an extended illness. She was born November 29, 1932 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Joseph Lehosit and Mary Saliga Lehosit. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, James Doyle; one beloved daughter Stephanie Marie Doyle; five brothers Charles Lehosit, James Lehosit, Michael Lehosit, John Lehosit, and Emory Lehosit; and two sisters Ann Marie Lehosit and Carolyn Robinson Kovach. Mary is survived by two sisters, Pauline Yurko of Brecksville, OH, and JoAnn Bodkin of Sylvania, OH, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was raised in a loving family that will miss her. Mary was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School. She was retired from GMAC where she worked as an accountant. She was devout Catholic by Faith. While in Pittsburgh, Mary worked at the Auto Palace and enjoyed working in the luxury car line and meeting the Pittsburgh Steeler Players. Mary was a former model, wonderful cook, and experienced life all over the world. She lived in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Liberia Africa and in Pittsburgh, PA with her daughter, and enjoyed her many friends. Family and friends will be received at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Catholic Burial Rites will immediately follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Casey Mahone presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 122 High Street, Morgantown, WV 26505, or to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141 in memory of her daughter Stephanie. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A Service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.