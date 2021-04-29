Advertisement

Morgantown’s Poland Waiting to Hear Name Called in NFL Draft

Former Mountaineer long snapper started 10 games this season
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer long snapper and Morgantown High School alum Kyle Poland’s story proves you can never dream too big.

From walking on to the WVU football team in 2016, to earning the starting long snapper job as a fifth-year senior in 2020, to now waiting to hear his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft, Poland proves hard work truly does pay off. He started all 10 games for the Mountaineers last season and earned a spot in the virtual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Poland didn’t begin snapping until this season. As a walk-on, he brought a team-first mentality and made his mark through work ethic.

Last August, 2020 WVU alum Rex Sunahara signed as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins as a long snapper. Poland will look to continue WVU’s lineage of pro long snappers this year.

