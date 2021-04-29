No. 1 Fairmont Senior Stays Perfect Downing No. 8 Lewis County in Class AAA Opening Round, 56-29

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 1 Fairmont Senior put forth a well-rounded effort in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament taking down No. 8 Lewis County, 56-29.

The Polar Bears forced 34 turnovers in the game and held the Minutemaids to just 10 first-half points. LCHS made its first appearance in Charleston since 2003.

Marley Washenitz scored a game-high 18 points for the Polar Bears. Emily Starn had 11 and Rebekah Jenkins notched eight.

Oliva Krinov paced Lewis County with eight points and 11 rebounds. Emma Cayton added seven.

With the victory, Fairmont Senior remains undefeated at 16-0. The Minutemaids end their season at 8-10 overall.

The Polar Bears advance to the Class AAA Semifinals and will play the winner of No. 4 Logan and No. 5 PikeView Friday night at 7:15 p.m.

