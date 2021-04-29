Advertisement

No. 1 Fairmont Senior Stays Perfect Downing No. 8 Lewis County in Class AAA Opening Round, 56-29

Polar Bears forced 34 turnovers
Fairmont Senior girls basketball
Fairmont Senior girls basketball(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 1 Fairmont Senior put forth a well-rounded effort in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament taking down No. 8 Lewis County, 56-29.

The Polar Bears forced 34 turnovers in the game and held the Minutemaids to just 10 first-half points. LCHS made its first appearance in Charleston since 2003.

Marley Washenitz scored a game-high 18 points for the Polar Bears. Emily Starn had 11 and Rebekah Jenkins notched eight.

Oliva Krinov paced Lewis County with eight points and 11 rebounds. Emma Cayton added seven.

With the victory, Fairmont Senior remains undefeated at 16-0. The Minutemaids end their season at 8-10 overall.

The Polar Bears advance to the Class AAA Semifinals and will play the winner of No. 4 Logan and No. 5 PikeView Friday night at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after being run over by a farm tractor
4-year-old Fairmont boy recovering after tractor accident
Sara Elizabeth Barker
Police: Homeless woman breaks into Clarksburg home, steals guns, ammunition, and cash
Carla Shreve
Randolph County woman allegedly sets fire to house trailer belonging to man in prison
Senior battles tumor
Doddridge County High School senior battles brain tumor
Richard D. Craig (L) and Theresa Lee Martin (R)
Two people charged in alleged drive-by shooting in Marion County with two children present

Latest News

Blake Boyers
East Fairmont’s Boyers becomes first 4-time state wrestling champ in school history
Pooler
WVU DL Pooler enters NCAA transfer portal
North Marion girls basketball
Feisty Defense Leads No. 2 North Marion by No. 7 Hampshire in State Tournament First Round, 80-47
TUCKER COUNTY
Tucker County outlasts Webster in opening round of state tournament, 50-38