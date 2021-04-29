Taylor County opens mobile vaccination clinic

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia state, county and local leaders are exploring new ways to get more people vaccinated as coronavirus vaccinations begin to slow.

Taylor County health officials created a mobile vaccination or “vax” clinic in a box truck in an effort to get more people vaccinated. The truck contains all supplies necessary to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s worked out so well we’ve been able to deliver medical services throughout the county and the one thing about taylor county is, we’ve got great support we’re not the largest county but we’re small and mighty, I call us the little engine that could,” said ... “We have noticed a decrease in the amount of people who are requesting a vaccine.”

Public Health Director ... explained that this expanded effort is highly targeted.

“Because we do have a lot of smaller communities that are out in rural areas.”

One person at the clinic was excited about this new effort and came to get vaccinated from where he was stationed at the Langley Air Force base in Virginia.

“I think there’s value in it I think for a return to normalcy I’m ready for it, I think a lot of us are ready for it and if the shot’s going to help us get there quicker, I’m all about it,” said ...

County officials say the mobile clinic is capable of administering 200 shots per day. The box truck was donated by an individual from the community.

