Gilmer County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Positive COVID-19 cases have increased in Gilmer County.

The infectious rate in Gilmer County has increased drastically over the last 48 hours. In the past 24 hours, coronavirus cases increased in West Virginia by 432. In the past 48 hours, Gilmer County has seen an increase in infectious rate by 18%.

“The health department is actively working on case investigation right now to determine the initial cause of the virus here in the county,” said Eric Squires, Director of Emergency Management in Gilmer County.

Squires says that although they are still investigating, they have noticed that most of the positive cases are from those ages 10-19 or 40-49, some of those positive cases coming from students at Gilmer County High School.

In reaction, the school closed its doors to students until the week of May 3, which was recommended by the health department.

“The board of education is working closely with the health department with the contact tracing in the case investigation and folks should just stay calm and be patient,” Squires continued.

As they work to contain the spread, Squires says it’s important for people to do their part, as well. Out of everyone who has tested positive in the county, only one was vaccinated and the rest had not received a single dose. “Understand that this virus is still very active in our community and there’s still a silent spread. You don’t have to have symptoms.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.