University storms back to down Wheeling Park in Region I final, 58-55

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter but stormed back to defeat Wheeling Park in the AAA Region I final, 58-55.

Senior Ryan Niceler had 13 points including the go-ahead bucket with 1 minute to play & Jude Wisman-Raven also had 13. Forward Aaron Forbes added 10.

The Hawks claim the No. 5 seed in the AAAA state tournament & will play No. 4 Huntington on Thursday at 9 p.m. in round 1.

NEVER COUNT OUT THE U 🤫 @U_Athletics climbs back from a double digit 3rd quarter deficit to STUN Wheeling Park, 58-55. HAWKS HEADING TO AAAA STATES!!@Tracy_Brooks5 pic.twitter.com/kpfdZwxcPa — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) April 29, 2021

