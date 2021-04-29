Advertisement

University storms back to down Wheeling Park in Region I final, 58-55

Trailed by 11 points in the third quarter
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter but stormed back to defeat Wheeling Park in the AAA Region I final, 58-55.

Senior Ryan Niceler had 13 points including the go-ahead bucket with 1 minute to play & Jude Wisman-Raven also had 13. Forward Aaron Forbes added 10.

The Hawks claim the No. 5 seed in the AAAA state tournament & will play No. 4 Huntington on Thursday at 9 p.m. in round 1.

