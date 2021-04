West Virginia joins 19-state petition urging Supreme Court to limit EPA authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a 19-state coalition Thursday in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to stop an appeals court ruling that would give the Environmental Protection Agency regulatory authority.

The coalition’s petition, filed Thursday, argues a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit violates the constitutional separation of powers.

West Virginia led Thursday’s petition with support from attorneys general in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming and the governor of Mississippi.

